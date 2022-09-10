Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,474 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.3% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.