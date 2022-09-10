Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $307.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.