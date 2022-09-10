Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 670,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,267. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

