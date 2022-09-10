Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.36 and last traded at $104.36. 49 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.75.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

