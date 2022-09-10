Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 2,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

