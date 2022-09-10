Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Trading Up 36.4%

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Rating) was up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 56,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 24,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Invent Ventures Trading Up 19.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invent Ventures, Inc, formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc, is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology .

