Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.23% of Intuitive Surgical worth $4,580,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

