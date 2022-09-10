Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.03. 1,291,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

