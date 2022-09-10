International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Ian T. Blackley Sells 15,499 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.2 %

INSW traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $32.53. 504,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.03.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 89,930 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

