International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

