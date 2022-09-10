Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,258 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

