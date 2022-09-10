Insight Select Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Insight Select Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
INSI stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.