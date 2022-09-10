Insight Select Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Insight Select Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

INSI stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

