Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Xometry alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Xometry

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

