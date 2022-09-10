Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,289,849 shares in the company, valued at $70,267,726.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $818,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $768,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.40. 3,896,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,533. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stem by 2,688.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

