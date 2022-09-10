Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 650 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.14. The company had a trading volume of 496,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $314.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

