Insider Selling: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Insider Sells 18,398 Shares of Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 31st, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $60,793.92.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR Technology Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,504. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.