Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Sells 3,275 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.9 %

ALK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,458. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.