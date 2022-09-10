Insider Buying: Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Buys 284,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DEI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 830.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

