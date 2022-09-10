IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $134,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.04. 316,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.76. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.