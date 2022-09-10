Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $106,728.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,017,972 coins and its circulating supply is 61,089,992 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official website is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

