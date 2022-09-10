ICONIQ Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,070,000 after purchasing an additional 219,910 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 336,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 287,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 292,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,959. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $103.44 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53.

