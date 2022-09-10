ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $24.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $24,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

VPL stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 538,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

