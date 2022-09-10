Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 3.8% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 122,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,015,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,478,000 after purchasing an additional 154,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

LBRDK stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.93. 886,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $186.91.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

