HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 650 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 530.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.52. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a market cap of £104.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 921.05.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

