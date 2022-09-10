Horizon Investments LLC Sells 3,374 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after acquiring an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 218,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

