Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 207 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $408.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

