Horizon Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766,676 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 0.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned 2.64% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIAL. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 457,622 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 788,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,476,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after buying an additional 334,199 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

DIAL stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

