Horizon Investments LLC Has $188.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,520,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,234 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 1.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $188,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

