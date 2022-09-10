Horizon Investments LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

