Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,034 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $48,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.57 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.