Horizon Investments LLC Buys 4,091 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

