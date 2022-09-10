Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

