Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.