HOPR (HOPR) Reaches Market Cap of $14.55 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $708,575.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR (CRYPTO:HOPR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

