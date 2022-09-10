Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

HOFT opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $183.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $29.97.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 15.6% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

