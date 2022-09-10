Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.69. 2,895,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average is $189.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

