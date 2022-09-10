Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE HMC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 844,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,725. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.