Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) vs. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -218.29% -27.99% -14.09% Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Hippo has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hippo and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 6.53 -$371.40 million ($0.44) -2.36 Metromile $104.90 million 1.31 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.58

Metromile has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metromile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Metromile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 310.10%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 95.24%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Metromile.

Summary

Hippo beats Metromile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

