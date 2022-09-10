Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $654,381.91

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hibiki Finance has a total market capitalization of $654,381.91 and approximately $9,998.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hibiki Finance Profile

Hibiki Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. The official website for Hibiki Finance is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hibiki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hibiki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

