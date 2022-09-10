HempCoin (THC) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (THC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $767,541.88 and $18.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,209,636 coins and its circulating supply is 267,074,486 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

