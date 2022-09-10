Helium One Day Trading Volume Tops $50.40 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00025885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $694.63 million and approximately $50.40 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00163097 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095737 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium is a Proof of Coverage coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,849,764 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
