HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 1.9%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86). Approximately 42,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 183,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.87).

HeiQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £95.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.76.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

