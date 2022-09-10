Head to Head Review: Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) vs. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 4.12 -$52.44 million ($0.07) -122.70 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

96.7% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -6.54, meaning that its share price is 754% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 6 1 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.01%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science -3.09% -0.41% -0.28% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

