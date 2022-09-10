HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,664,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 479,155 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 3.3% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.63% of HDFC Bank worth $607,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 47.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 930,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.