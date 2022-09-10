HC Wainwright Downgrades 43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of 43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AEZS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
43844 (AEZ.TO) Stock Performance
43844 has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.04.
43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AEZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.87) by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C($0.28) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 million.
43844 (AEZ.TO) Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.
