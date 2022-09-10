Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Harmony Gold Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

HMY stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

