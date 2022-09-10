Harding Loevner LP Sells 8,677 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harding Loevner LP cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.34% of MercadoLibre worth $138,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded up $48.45 on Friday, hitting $970.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,871. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,922.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $851.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

