Harding Loevner LP Sells 13,995,349 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,408,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,995,349 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $104,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,060,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,199,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.4 %

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 32,977,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,213,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.