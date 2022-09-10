Harding Loevner LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139,260 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $267,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $569.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.