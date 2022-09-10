Harding Loevner LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,823,743 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 155.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,592,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.43. 1,832,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

